Royals bulk up lineup by adding veteran Melky Cabrera

The Chicago White Sox traded outfielder Melky Cabrera to the Royals on Sunday for two prospects. The Royals sent right-hander A.J. Puckett and left-hander Andre Davis from Kansas City.

The Royals also received cash considerations in the deal. Cabrera is making $15 million this year and will become a free agent after the season. Cabrera, 32, is hitting .295 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs in 98 games (428 plate appearances).

“I will go there [and] try to help the team win games,” Cabrera said. “They acquired me for a reason. I hope to help them.”