Homers power Royals to ninth straight victory

Homeruns from Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas powered the Kansas City Royals to a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox Friday night at Fenway Park.

The victory was the Royals season-high ninth straight.

Perez launched his 21st homer of the year, a solo shot, in the second inning that went over the Green Monster. The blast reportedly smashed a car window as the ballcompletely left Fenway Park.

Moustakas’ three-run homerun in the fourth inning was his 30th of the season.

Jason Vargas improved to 13-4 allowing one run and five hits in six innings. Kelvin Herrera pitched a one-hit ninth for his 22nd save in 25 chances.