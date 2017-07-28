Two people killed in northeast Missouri plane crash

The Federal Aviation Administration is on the scene investigating a northeast Missouri plane crash that killed two people on Thursday. The aircraft took off from the Mexico, Missouri airport with a destination of Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Highway Patrol received a request from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center to help find a missing plane. A GPS location in rural Ralls County was provided.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ralls County Sheriff’s Office, Ralls County Ambulance District, Perry Fire Department, and Ralls County first responders began checking the area. Around 1:00 a.m. Friday, emergency personnel located a 2003 Zenith 701 single-engine airplane that crashed in a soybean field approximately six miles northwest of Laddonia.

Both occupants of the aircraft were pronounced dead at the scene. The victims have been identified as 41-year old Bobby Faulkner, and 41-year old Shannon Faulkner, of Greenwood, Arkansas. Officials believe Bobby Faulkner was piloting the plane.

