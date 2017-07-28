Mizzou football lands top in-state defensive player from Blue Springs

Missourinet

One of the top high school football players in the state is headed to Mizzou.

Daniel Parker Jr., a four-star defensive end from Blue Springs High School, announced his commitment to Missouri Thursday on Twitter.  Rivals.com ranks Parker as the 7th best player in the country. He’s the 14th player to join Missouri’s 2018 recruiting class.

Parker Jr. was originally the first recruit to commit to the 2018 class, but de-committed and reopened his process. After a near year long journey, Parker Jr. is back where he started.