The Bill Pollock Show–#STLCards sweep of the Rox puts GM in tough spot. #Mizzou recruiting update (PODCAST)

The Royals and now the Cardinals are in that tough trade deadline position of whether they should sell off prospects or veterans that could help build their future or stand pat and roll with your current roster.

Now KC has certainly bolstered their bullpen by adding three pieces, but the Cardinals have the Dodgers and Nationals paying attention to Lance Lynn. After a sweep of Colorado and 3 1/2 games out of first place, John Mozeliak has to decide if he wants to trade of keep Lynn?

Mizzou football now has 13 commits for 2018…three more 3-star recruits plan to pick the Tigers.

Plus: Julio Jones, All-Pro WR from Atlanta loses a $100,000 diamond earring and Bryce Harper says he needs new music to calm him down so he doesn’t get him ejected. I have a couple of suggestions.