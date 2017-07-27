DeJong, Grichuk stay hot as #STLCards sweep Rox

Paul DeJong homered and Randal Grichuk had a career-high four hits and the Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game sweep.

St. Louis has won four of their last five.

DeJong set a franchise record for a rookie in July with his 14th homer of the season. He’s also tied with Matt Carpenter, Tommy Pham and Jedd Gyorko for the team lead in just 49 games.

Carlos Martinez (7-8) struck out eight and gave up five runs and seven hits in six innings for his first win since June 16.