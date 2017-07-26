Dollar Tree breaks ground on massive distribution center project in western Missouri

Groundbreaking has started on Dollar Tree’s $110 million distribution center in western Missouri’s Warrensburg.

The Virginia-based company is building a 1.2 million square foot facility in the Brady Commerce Park, which is located on Highway 13.

State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, describes the massive project as a “great win not only for Johnson County and Warrensburg but all of the surrounding communities.”

Hoskins tells Missourinet Dollar Tree is expected to create 375 new jobs within three years.

Missouri Department of Economic Development spokeswoman Amy Susan says Dollar Tree broke ground in June.

The company expects the distribution center to be operational by May 2018.

Dollar Tree is headquartered in Chesapeake. The company was trading at about $39 a share in 2013. It closed at $70.92 a share on Wednesday.