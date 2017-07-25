Royals use long ball to beat Tigers in 12

Missourinet

Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas hit back to back homers in the 12th, and the Royals won their sixth straight game, in a 5-3 final over the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Six of the Royals  last eight victories have come in their last at-bat, and they’ve hit 12 home runs in the last four games.  Jorge Bonifacio also homered for the Royals.

On Monday night, the Royals acquired right-handed starter Trevor Cahill, righty reliever Brandon Maurer, and lefty reliever Ryan Buchter from the Padres in exchange for Matt Strahm and Travis Wood along with 18-year-old middle infield prospect Esteury Ruiz.

Maurer was San Diego’s closer but had an ERA over five.  Cahill is 4-3 as a starter for the Padres. Two years prior, he worked out of the Cubs bullpen after being acquired from Atlanta but three years prior to that he was a starter for Oakland and Arizona.