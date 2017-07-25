Royals add three pitchers in trade with San Diego. Yost hints team may not be done dealing (VIDEO)

The Kansas City Royals are adding some pitching pieces for the stretch run. They have acquired Trevor Cahill, Ryan Buchter (Book-ter) and Brandon Maurer from the San Diego Padres for pitchers Matt Strahm, Travis Wood, minor league infield prospect Esteury Ruiz and cash.

The Royals also designated pitchers Al Alburquerque and Luke Farrell for assignment, while recalling Brian Flynn from Triple-A Omaha. Cahill was 4-and-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 11 starts with San Diego. When asked following Monday night’s win over Detroit if Cahill would be the team’s number five starter, manager Ned Yost responded,

“Yeah, for right now.”

GM Dayton Moore may not be done wheeling and dealing.

Buchter was 3-and-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38-and-a-third innings out of the pen. He also had one save. Maurer was 1-and-4 with a 5.72 ERA and 20 saves for San Diego. The 25-year-old Strahm was 2-and-5 with a 5.45 ERA in 24 games, but is out for the season following knee surgery. Wood was 1-and-3 with a 6.91 ERA in 28 games.

Here’s a taste of what Buchter can do on the mound.