The second game of the season and first SEC tilt of the 2017 slate was already set for a 6 p.m. kickoff time against South Carolina. Now, the first three games are set at Faurot Field.

9/2 vs Mo State 11am

9/9 vs USC 6pm

9/16 vs Purdue 3pm

The only other game time set is for CBS on 11/24 at Arkansas with a 1:30pm kick.

All other games are TBD.

Fall camp opens on August 1st.