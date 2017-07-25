Grichuk homers in fourth straight game. #STLCards top Rox

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, going deep for the fourth game in a row since returning from the DL and Mike Leake pitched seven scoreless innings as the Cardinals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-2 on Monday night.

The Cardinals improved to 20-5 against the Rockies at home since the 2010 season.

Grichuk’s two-run homer off Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela (10-4) gave the Cardinals a 4-0 lead in the fourth. Jose Martinez and Tommy Pham each hit solo home runs in the seventh off Chris Rusin to make it 6-0.

Leake struck out six.

The Cardinals closed to four games of idle Milwaukee.