The Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou football recruiting efforts double up, successful alumni hoops game on and off the court (PODCAST)

Mizzou football got their first four-star commit for the class of 2018, linebacker Chad Bailey, 6’3, 235 from Missouri City Texas. He’s the 8th best inside linebacker in the country. The Tigers picked up five this weekend after hosting their “Night at the Zou” recruiting camp. When Barry Odom took over he said Mizzou would turn their focus back to Texas and so far it is starting to pay off. Mizzou has ten commitments already for 2018. A QB, four receivers, two linebackers and three defensive backs.

-Cameron Wilkins 6’1, 234-pound linebacker

-Chad Bailey 6’0, 235-pound linebacker

(Love the size from seniors to-be in HS)

-Vincent Gray 6’2, 180-pound cornerback

(Nice to see a CB over 6-foot)

-Cam Taylor 6’0, 196-pound ATH

-Kam Scott 6’1, 156-pound receiver

The Bowers-Carroll alumni basketball game at Mizzou Arena on Saturday was a success. Team Carroll won the charity game over team Bowers 137-116. The turnout was larger than Bowers expected as most of the lower bowl at Mizzou Arena was filled in.

Hear from Laurence.

