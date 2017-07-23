Second walk-off win of the weekend gives Royals a sweep of the White Sox

Brandon Moss hit a game-ending double off Tyler Clippard that lifted the Kansas City Royals over the White Sox 5-4 Sunday at Kauffman Stadium. The home runs continued for KC. Whit Merrifield, Jorge Bonifacio and Eric Hosmer hit consecutive home runs off Derek Holland in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead, and Merrifield hit hit his second of the game in the eighth off Dan Jennings to tie the score at 4-4.

The Sox answered with four runs in the fifth off Travis Wood who was pulled at 4 2/3 innings.

In the ninth, Mike Moustakas singled off Gregory Infante (0-1) and pinch-runner Lorenzo Cain advanced on a wild pitch and scored on the Moss double.

The Royals have won five straight despite some shaky starting pitching. The bullpen has come up big, now extending it’s scoreless innings streak to 18 over the last five games. The Royals have won five in a row after coming off a 1-7 skid. Four of their six wins on the ten game homestead were walkoff wins.