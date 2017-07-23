Moose powers Royals past White Sox

Mike Moustakas homered twice, and Salvador Perez, Brandon Moss and Jorge Bonifacio also went deep to lead the Kansas City Royals over the White Sox 7-2 Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium. At 49-47, the Royals are tied with Minnesota 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland.

After being held to two hits into the sixth inning, the Royals exploded for five runs on three homers.

David Holmberg (1-3) relieved starter Mike Pelfrey and got Eric Hosmer on a flyout. Holmberg was tagged for three homers in his next eight pitches. Perez hit a two-run homer that tied the game 2-2, Moustakas homered two pitches later, Alcides Escobar grounded out and Moss homered for a 4-2 lead. Whit Merrifield added an RBI single off Juan Minaya.

Bonifacio homered in the seventh, and Moustakas hit his 28th this season leading off the eighth against Brad Goldberg. Kansas City’s five homers matched a season high.