The Kansas City Royals battled back from a 5-1 deficit to knock off the Chicago White Sox 7-6 in 10 innings Friday night.

Whit Merrifield’s sacrifice fly in the extra frame drove in Alcides Escobar, who led off the inning with a single, for the walk-off win.

The Royals, who trailed 5-1 after two innings, got their third walk-off victory in five days.

Alex Gordon drove in three on a three hit night, while Merrifield also had a two-run double in the fourth. Mike Moustakas hit his 26th home run.