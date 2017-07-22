Chiefs LB @TambaHali91 goes on Twitter rant, but raises some good points

Missourinet

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali went on a Twitter rant Saturday.  Questioning how he was used in last season’s playoff loss to Pittsburgh and whether or not the Chiefs even needed or wanted him, Hali says he will report to training camp on Thursday.

In case you were wondering, Hali is aware of what he’s doing.  Is he hoping to force the Chiefs hand and release him so he can catch on with another team?  Has he grown impatient with being told one thing and have another happen when it comes to playing time?  Is he doing this as a way to motivate himself for the upcoming season?

One thing for sure…can’t wait to hear how Andy Reid and his staff handle this.