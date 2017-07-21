Missouri Gov. Greitens: “We’re committed to working with all of you to advance Jefferson City”

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens (R) says he and his family are blessed to call Jefferson City their home.

“This has been such a wonderful community, such a welcoming community,” Greitens says. “And the people who we have met out walking on the trails, playing in playgrounds, out on the street at parades, everybody has been so welcoming to us.”

Greitens says he’s committed to being a great neighbor.

“Everybody here has really welcomed us as family and we’re committed to working with all of you to advance Jefferson City and to advance the (Cole) county and to advance the region,” says Greitens.

Greitens spoke at this month’s Missouri State Penitentiary (MSP) bill-signing ceremony. The bill Greitens signed into law transfers 32 acres of the old MSP to Jefferson City.

Jefferson City plans to redevelop the historic 32-acre property into a tourist attraction.

State Rep. Travis Fitzwater, R-Holts Summit, tells Missourinet he’s hopeful a hotel and convention center will be located there, along with retail. Fitzwater is also hopeful that young professionals and young families will live in the redeveloped area.

Jefferson City is spending about $8 million to upgrade intersections in the site’s vicinity.

Greitens says the MSP project will lead to more jobs and higher pay.

Greitens grew up in the St. Louis area, and is a 1992 graduate of Parkway North High School.