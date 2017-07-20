The Bill Pollock Show–Does O.J. go free? Ezekiel Elliott eludes the law like they’re a linebacker – How not to die at the Show Me State Games this weekend (PODCAST)

59% of those who responded to Pollock’s Poll on Twitter think O.J. Simpson will get paroled for his Vegas robbery conviction. He’s got life as free man all figured out.

John McCain has an aggressive brain tumor. Don’t you feel bad for making fun of him at the Comey Hearings?

Former St. Louis high school football star Zeke Elliott has a knack of being in the wrong place at the wrong time. Time for Momma Elliott to get down to Dallas and give her son a butt whoopin’!

It’s going to feel like its 130 this weekend!!! Of course, just in time for the Show-Me State Games. I spoke with Emily Lorenz of the Games who provides some life saving tips…and we get the juicy news if anyone has ever tried to steal the Opening Ceremonies’ torch?