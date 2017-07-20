Rural Missouri town is preparing for up to 50,000 people for the August 21st Eclipse

(This story written by Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth and reporter Kyle Yount at Missourinet Marshall affiliate KMMO Radio)

Officials in west-central Missouri’s Marshall are expecting thousands of people for the August 21 eclipse.

Saline County Commissioners have approved Marshall Eclipse coordinator Mary Keller’s request to put up signs across town, which will read “Moonstruck in Marshall”.

“For Marshall specifically, it’s 11,000 to 50,000 (people) that day only, so we know there’s a lot of folks that are coming in that weekend to stay with family and friends,” Keller says.

Keller says the town lacks hotel capacity. Missourinet Marshall affiliate KMMO Radio (FM 102.9) reports the closest hotel rooms are in Higginsville and Concordia, for that time.

Marshall will also host an airport fly-in that Sunday and Monday, and a 5K run will take place that Sunday evening at 7 at Indian Foothills golf course.

Town leaders also plan a “Cosmic Concert” at 4 p.m. on August 19 at the Saline County Fairgrounds, as well as “Telescopic star viewing” at the county fairgrounds.

Marshall, which is a town of about 13,000, is located on Highway 65. It’s about 80 miles east of Kansas City.