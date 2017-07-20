Moss delivers early and late to help #Royals to a walk off win

It looked like the Royals were headed for another loss after Kelvin Herrera gave up a two-run in the top of the ninth, but down to their last chance KC rallied. Brandon Moss doubled to tie the game and then scored a fly ball to center by Alex Gordon for a 4-3 comeback win. It was a great night for Moss, 3-for-4, and hit his 11th homer in the third off Jason Verlander.

Moss says he doesn’t worry about monster numbers…he just wants to help

Moss started the year hitting .167. He’s hitting .259 in July, but hit just two homers since May 27th.

Cleveland lost again to San Francisco, they have a half game lead on the Twins. Royals a game under .500 and back to two games behind the Indians. Royals and Tigers wrap up tonight.