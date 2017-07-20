Missouri nurse among DC protesters against GOP health care bill

About 500 protestors nationwide, including from Missouri, gathered at Capitol Hill on Wednesday to speak out against a Republican health care bill. Missouri nurse Michelle Vernell told Springfield TV station KOLR that she stood up in the name of repair, not replace.

“The Affordable Care Act is not the total answer but to totally remove it would eliminate health insurance for millions and millions of Americans,” said Vernell.

The protest occurred while GOP Senators had a lunchtime meeting at the White House with President Trump. They returned to find hundreds of constituents flooding their offices. When many refused to leave the halls, they were arrested by Capitol Police.

Vernell wasn’t arrested but hopes she somehow made a difference.

“I stand for my community, my family and I stand for my patients,” said Vernell.

In a statement from U.S. Senator Roy Blunt, R-Missouri, he said the Senate needs to move forward with debate on the current bill to give all senators the opportunity to improve the final product. Majority Leader Mitch Mcconnell (R-KY) said the Senate will seek a vote next week in favor of debating the issue.



By Bridget Chavez of KOLR10 News