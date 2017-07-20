Blown save for Cecil, Rosenthal takes the loss as #STLCards settle for a series split

Trevor Rosenthal was late covering first base on a ground ball by Jose Reyes down the line. Matt Carpenter had no one to throw to, allowing Yeonis Cespedes to score the winning run in a 3-2 Mets win over the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon at Citi Field.

“Lead off walks hurt, not fielding your position hurts,” said a disappointed Mike Matheny after the game.

Rosenthal started the ninth walking Michael Conforto. Cespedes grounded into a force out and later advanced to third on a two-out single setting up Reyes’ bouncer down the first base line. Once Rosenthal broke late, he had no chance of getting Reyes who went head first into the base, even though Carpenter didn’t attempt a throw.

Wilmer Flores hit a pinch hit homer off Brett Cecil in the 8th inning as the Mets tied the game at 2-2, moments after Tommy Pham homered in the top of the eighth to give the Cardinals a 2-1. Pham doubled in the sixth to tie the game at 1-1. The Mets grabbed a 1-0 lead when Lucas Duda homered off starter Lance Lynn in the second.

Lynn went six innings, allowing the one run on three hits and a walk.