Missouri Congressman predicts GOP will pass health care legislation

East-central Missouri Republican Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer thinks the U.S. Senate will pass soon GOP health care legislation. That’s despite some national media outlets reporting Republicans appear to be short the votes necessary to pass the bill that aims to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“If you look at where they were a month ago and where they are, they’ve come nine miles in the right direction here to get this thing done,” says Luetkemeyer. “I think if you give them another two or three weeks, I think they’ll get it done. They have to get it done quite frankly.”

He says passing the legislation is pivotal in accomplishing other GOP goals like changes to tax laws and the country’s infrastructure system.

“Health care reform sets the table for the two other,” says Luetkemeyer. “I think it’s the toughest one to get done quite frankly. If we can get it done, I think we can the other ones wrapped up as well.”

Republicans have released a revised health care bill that would allow insurers offering Obamacare plans to offer cheaper, bare-bones policies. It also includes preserving a tax on wealthy Americans’ investment income for five to seven years.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office is expected to release soon its figures about the number of Americans who would no longer be insured as a result of the GOP legislation.

Democrats say they want to work together to fix the current system.

His 13-county district includes Jefferson City, Lake of the Ozarks, Linn, St. Charles, Warrenton and Wentzville.