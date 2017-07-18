Federal prosecutors: former mid-Missouri bookkeeper embezzled more than $200,000 from law firm

A former bookkeeper at a central Missouri law firm has been indicted by a federal grand jury in St. Louis for mail fraud, in connection with her alleged embezzlement scheme.

Federal prosecutors in St. Louis say 54-year-old Robyn Smith of Mexico, Missouri has been indicted for one felony count of wire fraud.

The indictment says Smith allegedly embezzled more than $200,000 from the law firm in Audrain County, where she also served as the office manager.

Smith allegedly stole cash fees and created false bank documents. The indictment says the alleged embezzlement occurred between January 2011 and August 2016.

Court documents say Smith “handled all of the incoming mail” at the law firm, including mail from the firm’s bank and from the Internal Revenue Service.

Federal prosecutors say Smith was arrested on Tuesday morning.