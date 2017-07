Homeruns provided the offense for the Texas Rangers in knocking off the Kansas City Royals 5-3 Friday night.

Adrian Beltre erased a three run lead for the Royals with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Then an inning later, pinch-hitter Mike Napoli had a go-ahead, two-run shot.

Alcides Escobar would get the scoring started for the Royals with a two run homer that scored Jorge Soler in the second inning. KC would add another in the fifth before the Rangers rallied.