Group launches effort meant to save St. Louis minimum wage hike

A new initiative is underway that’s aimed at saving a St. Louis minimum wage hike. On Friday afternoon, demonstrators comprised of workers, elected officials, faith-based leaders and union leaders gathered outside of Southwest Diner in south St. Louis to launch the “Save The Raise” campaign. The effort encourages St. Louis business owners to maintain the city’s minimum wage increase to $10 per hour, which recently went into effect.

Senator Jamilah Nasheed, D-St. Louis, delivered a passionate speech during the gathering to encourage the workers to continue their fight.

“Don’t give up the fight, because we know we are working for the people. The Republicans are working for corporate America and we have to expose them every chance we get,” said Nasheed.

Jonathan Jones, the owner of Southwest Diner, says he will keep the $10 per hour wage.

“I encourage more businesses owners to make the pledge to pay the fair wage that was taken away by the Legislature and the Governor in Jeff City,” said Jones. “Together as business owners, workers, and members of the community and we can save the raise.”

“Save The Raise” organizers say they will post the businesses who support their request on their website for supporting their cause. Organizers say they will also post the names of the businesses which don’t comply with this request.

The city’s minimum wage hike is set to be rolled back on August 28th after the Missouri Legislature passed a bill this year that prohibits local governments from establishing their own minimum wage levels.

By Missourinet contributor Jill Enders