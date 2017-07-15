Duffy loses pitcher’s duel in 1-0 loss to Hamels, Rangers

Shin-Soo Choo dropped a lazy fly ball down the left-field line with one out in the ninth inning, scoring the only run off Danny Duffy as Royals lost 1-0 to and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium. Texas won its 12th straight win over Kansas City dating to last July.

Duffy gave up five hits with four strikeouts and no walks in 8 1/3 innings, while Hamels gave up four hits and a walk with five strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Lorenzo Cain grounded out with a runner on third and two out in the third inning. A two-out double by Whit Merrifield in the 8th ended Hamels’ night and that was the furthest a KC runner would advance since the third.