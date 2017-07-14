The Bill Pollock Show–Within striking distance, but an uphill battle for the #Royals and #STLCards (PODCAST)

Trade movement in the National Central on Thursday. The Chicago Cubs traded four prospects to their Southside rivals the White Sox for lefty pitcher Jose Quintana. The Cardinals have a much stronger starting rotation than the Cubs this year, but both teams are 5.5 games behind the Brewers.

I spoke with Missourinet’s baseball analysis Jeff Wilder, says nobody expected Milwaukee to be in first place after the All-Star break and Milwaukee is showing no signs of slowing.

The Royals say they are ready to prove the doubters wrong again, but Wilder doesn’t see it that way, saying on paper there is nobody better in the American League Central than the Indians.