Mid-Missouri man charged with killing infant son receives change of venue

A judge in central Missouri has granted a change of venue request to a Jamestown man accused of killing his infant son.

31-year-old Christopher Buxton is charged in Moniteau County Circuit Court with second degree murder in the case.

Moniteau County Prosecutor Shayne Healea tells Missourinet that Judge Kenneth Hayden Friday granted Buxton’s change of venue request to Laclede County, which is in southwest Missouri.

A trial date hasn’t been set.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two-month-old Kyler Buxton was assaulted and suffered extensive injuries in July 2016.

The infant died on July 30, 2016 at Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control headed the investigation.

Buxton is being represented by defense attorney Justin Carver.