Another award watch list for Marcell Frazier of #Mizzou

Mizzou senior defensive end Marcell Frazier has been named to the 2017 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List. This marks the second major award watch list on which Frazier has been included, as earlier this week he was named a pre-season Bednarik Award candidate. The Nagurski goes annually to the nation’s top defensive player, and is selected by the Football Writers’ Association of America, on behalf of the Charlotte Touchdown Club.

So far three football players have now been named to four different watch lists heading into the season. In addition to Frazier (Bednarik & Nagurski), sophomore running back Damarea Crockett is on the Maxwell Award list, while junior punter Corey Fatony is a Ray Guy Award candidate.