Molina homers, Scherzer says “Your pride is on the line.” #Mizzou #STLCards #Royals (AUDIO)

8-time National League All-Star Yadier Molina was certainly the center of attention Tuesday night as the American League eventually won 2-1 in ten innings. The NL was down 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth with Yadier Molina batting against Ervin Santana, when he hit an opposite field homer to right landing in the bullpen to tie the game.

Molina was later left stranded on third in the bottom of the ninth as the game winning run when New York’s Michael Conforto struck out swinging.

Molina already sparked several tweets with his gold catcher’s mask and chest protector and in the top of the sixth inning, was asked by Seattle’s Nelson Cruz to take a picture of him and home plate umpire Joe West.

Other highlights. Mizzou’s Max Scherzer was grunting on each of his 15 pitches, hitting the high 90’s on the gun and ending the first inning striking out HR Derby champ Aaron Judge on a 3-2 slider.

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez just the 2nd pitcher since 2000 to record four strikeouts in the All Star Game. Kansas City’s Jason Vargas threw a scoreless inning. Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas combined to go 0-for-4 at the plate.