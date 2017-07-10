Tuesday arraignments set for Audrain County murder suspects; Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad investigating

(This story written by Missourinet news director Brian Hauswirth and KXEO Radio news director Aimee Higgins)

First degree murder charges have been filed against two St. Louis County residents for last week’s homicide in central Missouri’s Audrain County.

Missourinet Mexico affiliate KXEO Radio (AM 1340) reports a third person is being sought in relation to the case. The Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad and the Audrain County Sheriff’s Department are leading the investigation.

30-year-old Leon Wilder’s body was discovered by a passerby on Audrain Road 997 on July 6.

KXEO reports an autopsy by the Boone County Medical Examiner’s office confirms Wilder died from a gunshot wound.

Audrain County Prosecutor Jacob Shellabarger has charged Richard Henry of Overland and Arline Diedrich of St. Ann with first degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Henry and Diedrich are scheduled to be arraigned in Audrain County Circuit Court Tuesday morning at 10, before Judge Linda Hamlett.

Under Missouri law, there are only two options for those convicted of first degree murder: a death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

KXEO reports Henry and Diedrich were arrested Sunday night at Henry’s Overland residence, by detectives with the Mid-Missouri Major Case Squad. Overland is a municipality in St. Louis County.

Henry and Diedrich have criminal records and are currently on parole.