St. Louis man pleads guilty to two felonies in 2015 death; prosecutors say 25 shell casings were found at scene

A St. Louis man who had been charged with murder has pleaded guilty in St. Louis County Circuit Court to voluntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

25-year-old Steven Crossland had been charged with second degree murder, two counts of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action.

Jury selection in Crossland’s trial was scheduled to have started Monday in Clayton. However, those charges were amended, and St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office spokesman Ed Magee tells Missourinet that Crossland has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and one count of ACA.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 31, before St. Louis County Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr.

Prosecutors say Crossland shot Kjuan Smith five times. Smith died from his injuries. Prosecutors also say that Crossland shot at two other men who ran from the scene in the 2400 block of McLaran.

Authorities say 25 shell casings were found at the scene during the January 2015 incident.