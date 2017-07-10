Greitens and Krewson to hold Monday news conference about St. Louis public safety

Missouri’s governor will join the St. Louis mayor in the Gateway City for a news conference Monday afternoon on public safety.

Governor Eric Greitens (R) and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson (D) will brief reporters Monday at 3 p.m. at Riverview Plaza, which is located at North Broadway and Riverview in north St. Louis.

The governor’s office says Governor Greitens “will detail Missouri’s plan to bring safer streets” to St. Louis.

Greitens and Krewson will be joined by federal, state and St. Louis law enforcement officers, as well as community leaders and clergy.

Mayor Krewson traveled to Jefferson City in May to urge Missouri lawmakers to approve legislation authorizing St. Louis City to place a public safety tax on the ballot this year.

The Missouri House passed the bill, but it died in the Senate on the session’s final day. The proposed tax’s aim was to increase pay for St. Louis police officers.

Krewson became the first woman elected as St. Louis Mayor, in April. She served as an alderwoman from 1997 until her April election.

And crime is an issue that Krewson focused on, while serving as an alderwoman. Her husband, Jeff Krewson, was shot to death in 1995, during an attempted carjacking in front of their Central West End home.

St. Louis had 188 homicides in both 2015 and 2016, according to the “St. Louis Post-Dispatch”.