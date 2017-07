Luke Voit powered the St. Louis Cardinals to a 4-3 series finale victory over the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium Thursday afternoon.

Voit homered into Big Mac land in the second and then added a two run double in the third.

Michael Wacha earned the win improving to 6-3 giving up two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but locked down his 17th save in 20 chances.