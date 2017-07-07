Moustakas wins AL Final Vote, heads to the All-Star Game

As announced on MLB Tonight on MLB Network and MLB.com, Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals and Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers were chosen by fan voting as the winners of the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote. Moustakas and Turner earned the final roster spots on the AL and NL All-Star Teams through online voting on MLB.com, the individual Club sites and Twitter, where custom player hashtags counted during the final six hours of voting today.

Turner, who will be making his first All-Star appearance, tallied an all-time record 20.8 million votes in winning the National League race. That total surpassed the previous mark set by Freddie Freeman in 2013 (19.7 million). Moustakas drew 15.6 million votes this year and became only the second player ever to win the All-Star Game Final Vote twice, joining Shane Victorino. The Royals third baseman also won the Final Vote in 2015 when he made his first All-Star Game appearance.

2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote standings:

American League

Mike Moustakas, KC

Xander Bogaerts, BOS

Didi Gregorius, NYY

Elvis Andrus, TEX

Logan Morrison, TB

National League

Justin Turner, LAD

Kris Bryant, CHI

Anthony Rendon, WSH

Mark Reynolds, COL

Justin Bour, MIA