Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-7-2017

Top Stories: Animal welfare officials say more than a dozen dogs found abandoned on the Fourth of July in western-Missouri’s Warrensburg are on the road to recovery. State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced an income tax cut yesterday.
Your source for Missouri News and Sports
By Jason Taylor
Top Stories: Animal welfare officials say more than a dozen dogs found abandoned on the Fourth of July in western-Missouri’s Warrensburg are on the road to recovery. State Treasurer Eric Schmitt announced an income tax cut yesterday.