Missouri man charged with murdering his infant son wants a change of venue

A change of venue hearing is scheduled for next Friday in central Missouri for a Jamestown man accused of killing his infant son.

31-year-old Christopher Cody Buxton is charged in Moniteau County Circuit Court with second degree murder in the case.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says two-month-old Kyler Buxton was assaulted and suffered extensive injuries in July 2016.

The infant died on July 30, 2016, at Missouri Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Columbia.

The case was also investigated by the Moniteau County Sheriff’s Department and the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services.

The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control headed the investigation.

Christopher Buxton is scheduled to appear in Moniteau County Circuit Court in California on July 14 at 9 a.m., before Judge Kenneth Hayden.

Moniteau County Prosecutor Shayne Healea is prosecuting Buxton.

If convicted, the maximum sentence for second degree murder in Missouri is life in prison, with the possibility of parole.