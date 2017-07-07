Governor Greitens signs bipartisan Missouri technology trust fund bill

Bipartisan legislation extending the sunset provisions for fees into the state’s technology trust fund has been signed into law by Missouri’s governor.

Governor Eric Greitens (R) signed the bill into law on Friday morning. Greitens spokesman Parker Briden tells Missourinet the bill was signed in the Governor’s office in Jefferson City.

House Speaker Pro Tem Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield), who sponsored the bill, says it’s critical to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s (R) office.

Haahr notes the law allows the Secretary of State to assess a fee which is used to update their office technology.

Ashcroft Executive Deputy Trish Vincent testified in April that the fund allows them to implement technology to allow 24-7 filing of business services and notary.

Vincent also notes it subsidizes their office for computers, technology, archives and libraries.

The Haahr bill extends the fund’s sunset provisions from December 2017 to 2025.

Haahr testified in April the fund averages about $2.5 million a year. Because of that fund, the Secretary of State’s office does not use general revenue dollars for technology.

The Missouri House approved the bill in a 144-5 vote in March.