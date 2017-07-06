Royals battle back to sweep Seattle, move a half game back in AL Central

Missourinet

The Kansas City Royals battled back to tie their series finale in Seattle in the fifth inning and then won it with three runs in the 10th in a 9-6 victory that finished off a sweep of the Mariners.

Lorenzo Cain’s two run homer in the fifth would bring KC back from a two run deficit before Salvador Perez smashed a two-run homer in the 10th and Alex Gordon would add a two-out RBI single.\

The Royals jumped out early with four in the first including Mike Moustakas’ 25th homerun of the season .

Kansas City moved within a half game of Cleveland in the AL Central and won for the sixth time in seven games.