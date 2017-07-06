Cardinals comeback efforts fall short in second straight loss to Miami

The St. Louis Cardinals battled back from an early deficit but fell short in a 9-6 loss to the Miami Marlins in game three of the four game series Wednesday night at Busch Stadium.

Miami scored in each of the first four innings, including five in the second. Two Cardinals errors contributed to the scoring as three of the eight runs against starter Mike Leake were earned. Leake falls to 6-7 on the year going just 3 2/3 innings in his shortest outing of the season.

Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, his 22nd career multihomer game, and Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour also went deep for the Marlins.

Tommy Pham drove in three runs for St. Louis.