A five-run fifth inning by Miami was too much as the St. Louis Cardinals dropped the second of a four game series with the Marlins 5-2 Tuesday afternoon.

Greg Garcia hit a two-run homer for St. Louis to stake the Cardinals to a two run lead in the bottom of the fourth before the Marlins exploded in the top of the fifth.

Lance Lynn saw his record even at 6-6 after allowing four runs, two earned, and six hits in 5 1/3 innings.