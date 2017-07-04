Missouri state troopers will be visible on interstates and waterways on the Fourth of July

Every available Missouri state trooper will be on the road again Tuesday, patrolling during the Fourth of July holiday.

The Highway Patrol has been participating in Operation C.A.R.E. this weekend. That stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Captain John Hotz says troopers will be stationed every 20 miles on interstates again Tuesday.

“We’re trying to of course maximize our visibility, hopefully reduce the number of traffic violations that we see,” Hotz says.

Hotz says troopers are also targeting aggressive driving violations and are assisting motorists who need help.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reminds you that state law directs motorists to drive with the highest degree of care. Captain Hotz says there’s never a good reason to drive over the speed limit.

“We want them (motorists) to obey the various traffic laws, of course we’re paying particular attention to alcohol impaired-type driving violations, but also speed and inattention,” says Hotz.

Hotz says the aim is to promote safety and to reduce traffic crashes.

Motorists who need assistance or who witness criminal activity while driving can dial *55 on their cell phone, to contact the nearest Highway Patrol troop headquarters. The Patrol’s emergency report line is 1-800-525-5555.

The 2017 counting period ends at 11:59 Tuesday night. During the 2016 Fourth of July holiday, five people were killed and another 565 were injured in Missouri.

Missouri state troopers are also working ten to 12-hour shifts again Tuesday on the Lake of the Ozarks, to maximize visibility and to enforce boating laws.

Hotz says the Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest boating holidays of the year.

“We will have all available troopers out there on the waterways and they will again be very visible in hopes that we can reduce the number of boating violations that we see,” Hotz says.

During the 2016 holiday, there were 11 Missouri boating crashes, which included seven injuries.