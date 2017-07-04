McCaskill gears up for mid-Missouri town halls

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, will hold five public town halls in the mid-Missouri region on Wednesday, July 5. Town halls, which can attract supporters and protesters, are not something McCaskill shies away from, especially since she’s seeking re-election next year in what is expected to be a hotly contested race.

Some prominent Republicans whose names have been mentioned as possible challengers in next year’s U.S. Senate race include Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, Governor Eric Greitens and northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves. Eastern Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner announced Monday that she’s seeking re-election.

“For me, this is all about showing up and listening to the folks I work for,” says McCaskill. “Especially when big public policy debates are raging, holding public, in-person town halls is an important part of our democracy—and for me, a great opportunity where any Missourian can show up, let me know what they think I’m doing right or wrong, and share their ideas and concerns. Missourians—whether they agree with me or not—are my bosses, and I want to make sure I’m holding myself accountable to them.”

McCaskill Public Town Halls – Wednesday, July 5

California:

8:30 a.m. public town hall

California City Council Chambers

500 S. Oak Street

Tipton:

11:00 a.m. public town hall

Co-Mo Electric Operations Facility

448 Richard Boulevard

Versailles:

12:45 p.m. public town hall

Morgan County Library

600 N. Hunter Street

Eldon:

2:30 p.m. public town hall

Eldon Community Center

309 E. 2nd Street

Ashland:

5:30 p.m. public town hall

Ashland Optimist Club

511 Optimist Drive

Missourinet will cover the town hall in Ashland.

McCaskill is hosting ten public town halls next week in Audrain County, Boone County, Macon County, Miller County, Moniteau County, Monroe County, Morgan County, and Randolph County.