Cardinals offense explodes in win over Miami

The St. Louis Cardinals offense exploded for 14 runs in topping the Miami Marlins 14-6 in the series opener Monday night at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals plated four runs in the first inning and seven in the third.

Rookie Luke Voit hit his first major league homer, a two-run shot in the eighth, and drove in four. Tommy Pham went three for three and reached base five times.

The win was the Cardinals’ fifth in the last six games.

Adam Wainwright picked up his ninth win of the year in an uneven start giving up six earned while striking out eight. Wainwright helped himself by driving in two runs with a bases-loaded single.