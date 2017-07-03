Missourinet 7 a.m. News 7-2-2017

Top Stories: A Missouri Republican Party fundraiser will bring 7th District Congressman Billy Long to Springfield in mid-July. And a Missouri based law professor thinks there are problems with rules governing the way voting districts are drawn up.
By Jason Taylor
