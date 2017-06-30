Missouri Highway Patrol says every available officer will be patrolling roadways this 4th of July weekend

You will notice Missouri state troopers stationed at 20-mile intervals Friday along interstates 29, 44, 55 and 70.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott White says troopers will target aggressive driving violations, and will be available to assist motorists.

“Troopers are prepared and available to provide assistance if needed,” White says. “Definitely call us if you need some help, but a little common sense, some courtesy, and just being safe goes a long way not only out there on the highways but also the waterways.”

White says the aim is to promote safety and to reduce traffic crashes.

“The visibility is an important part of what we do in addition to that enforcement, so usually when somebody sees a trooper they tend to check their speedometer and just slow down and have just a little bit more patience,” says White.

Motorists who need help or who witness criminal activity while traveling can dial *55 on their cellular phone, to contact the nearest Highway Patrol troop headquarters. The Missouri Highway Patrol Emergency Report Line number is 1-800-525-5555.

The 2017 Fourth of July holiday counting period begins Friday evening at 6 and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday. White notes five people were killed and 565 were injured in Missouri during the 2016 holiday, in 1,370 crashes.

The Highway Patrol is participating this weekend in Operation C.A.R.E., which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

Every available officer will be patrolling Missouri’s roadways this weekend.

Sergeant White says the Fourth of July holiday is one of the busiest boating holidays of the year. He says that in Troop F’s mid-Missouri, troopers will be working ten and 12-hour shifts on the waterways to maximize visibility and enforce Missouri’s boating laws. That includes Lake of the Ozarks and the Missouri, Gasconade and Osage rivers.

You will see extra Missouri state troopers on the Lake of the Ozarks.

“We’d also like to remind people that between June 30 and July 2 that’s been designated as Operation Dry Water and as a partner in this national campaign we will focus our efforts on detecting and arresting those impaired boat operators,” White says.

During the 2016 holiday, there were 11 boating crashes, which included seven injuries. Missouri troopers made 11 boating while intoxicated arrests in 2016.