Downed power lines close Highway 24 in northern Missouri’s Chariton County; heavy rainfall continues there

Heavy rain overnight on Friday has forced the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) to close Highway 24 in both directions between Keytesville and Salisbury in northern Missouri’s Chariton County.

Missourinet Columbia affiliate the Eagle (FM 93.9) reports power lines fell on the heavily-traveled road. The Eagle reports there’s been about ten inches of rain in that area since Thursday, leading to widespread flooding.

Meantime, Macon County Emergency Management Director Matthew Chambers is urging drivers in northern Missouri to avoid driving through flooded roads.

Chambers says Macon County’s rescue squad and Macon rural firefighters rescued a young man Friday morning. He says the man tried to drive through the water over Business 36, east of Macon. Chambers says they were able to get the man and his truck out of the water and there were no injuries.

Chambers also says the flood water has strong current in many locations and can push vehicles off the road into the ditch.

He also says there’s a potential that culverts and the road bed may be washed out under the flooded water.