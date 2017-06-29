Royals hurt by the long ball in Detroit series finale

Michael Fulmer was one out of a shutout, and the Detroit Tigers hit three home runs in a 7-3 win over the Royals on Thursday afternoon.

Justin Upton, Ian Kinsler and Andrew Romine all went deep for the Tigers off Jake Junis (2-2).

Fulmer (7-6) had two outs in the ninth, but Ramon Torres and Jorge Bonifacio singled and Lorenzo Cain drove them in with a double. Upton dropped Eric Hosmer’s liner to left field for an error allowing Cain to score.

The Indians beat Texas today 5-1, Royals 3.5 games out.