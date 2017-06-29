Convicted mid-Missouri felon who posted photos of guns and drugs on Facebook is heading to prison

A convicted felon from Jefferson City is heading to federal prison, after posting photos of stolen property, guns and drugs on his Facebook page.

Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Tremaine Cordell Smith, who’s known as “Sak Boy Fatt Maine”, has been sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough to 12 years in prison. Smith pleaded guilty in February to being a felon in possession of firearms.

Federal prosecutors say Smith has three prior felony convictions in mid-Missouri’s Cole County for distributing a controlled substance.

Under federal law, it’s illegal for anyone convicted of a felony to have a firearm or ammunition.

Federal prosecutors say Smith posted a Facebook update in October 2014 that showed a pistol covered up with $100 bills.

They also say he posted photos on Facebook between 2011 and 2015 that showed “what appeared to be large quantities of money, marijuana and firearms.”

U.S. Attorney’s office spokesman Don Ledford says the case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with Jefferson City and Columbia Police.

Ledford says Jefferson City Police executed a search warrant at Smith’s home in January 2016. Ledford says the warrant was based on a Columbia Police Department investigation of stolen property. He says that during that search, several stolen items were recovered, including two stolen handguns.

Smith was convicted of theft for stealing more than $25,000, and served time in Missouri prisons between 2007 and 2012.